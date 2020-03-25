Boston College football was ready for a new era this spring with first year head coach Jeff Hafley taking the reins, but the covid-19 pandemic has put a halt in many plans at The Heights.
Hafley speaks with NESN’s Courtney Cox on how his staff is keeping up with players and recruits during their time in quarantine. Being the Eagles new head coach is the first head coaching job for the 40-year-old New Jersey native. Hafley and his staff are working around the clock to ensure that their team will be ready for the start of the 2020 campaign on Sept. 4 vs. Syracuse at Alumni Stadium.
Watch part of Cox’s interview with Hafley in the video above and check out Part 2 of her sit down with the BC head coach here.
Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports