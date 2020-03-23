Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ben Roethlisberger wasn’t expecting to see Tom Brady relocate this offseason.

The Patriots, of course, had been the only NFL franchise Brady had ever known, and one could argue New England would’ve given the 42-year-old the best opportunity for success in the 2020 season. But Brady evidently thought there was a greener pasture, as he elected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Brady’s reason for joining the Bucs could be as simple as fulfilling a desire for a new challenge. Roethlisberger, however, seems to believe there’s much more to the story.

“I thought for sure he would go back,” Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ron Cook. “But sometimes, there might be deeper wounds than people might realize. I don’t know if that’s the case or not.”

Make of that what you will.

Regardless of Brady’s true reasons for leaving New England, Tampa Bay surely must be thrilled with the future Hall of Famer’s decision.

