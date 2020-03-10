Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Connor Clifton is back, but it’s at the expense of a couple other blueliners.

The second-year defenseman will play in his first game since Dec. 29 when the Boston Bruins visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday in a matchup of teams that might face each other in the first round of the NHL playoffs. Clifton has been out with an upper-body injury, but was activated from IR on Saturday.

With Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug both dealing with upper-body ailments that will force them to miss Tuesday’s game, John Moore also will stay in the lineup, so he and Clifton will make up the third pairing. As a result, Matt Grzelcyk and Jeremy Lauzon will bump up to become the second pairing.

Anders Bjork will continue to be a healthy scratch, so the third line will consist of Sean Kuraly and Jake DeBrusk on the wings with Charlie Coyle between them. Joakim Nordstrom, Par Lindholm and Chris Wagner will be Boston’s fourth liners.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins and will be opposed by Carter Hart.

Here are the projected lineups for Bruins-Flyers.

BOSTON BRUINS (43-14-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Sean Kuraly–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Joakim Nordstrom–Par Lindholm–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

John Moore–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (41-20-7)

Claude Giroux–Sean Couturier-_Jakub Voracek

Joel Farabee–Kevin Hayes–Travis Konecny

Scott Laughton–Derek Grant–Tyler Pitlick

Michael Raffl–Nate Thompson–Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ivan Provorov–Matt Niskanen

Travis Sanheim–Shayne Gostisbehere

Robert Hagg–Justin Braun

Carter Hart

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images