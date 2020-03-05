Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins look to make it four straight wins when they take on the Panthers on Thursday night.

Florida has lost three straight and and five of its last six, while Boston is coming off a big 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

The Panthers are in fourth place in the Atlantic Division, five points behind the third-place Toronto Maple Leafs and will be tasked with taking on the NHL’s best team at BB&T Center. They’ll look to find get back into a groove, something they’ve failed to do since the mandatory break.

But it won’t be easy for Florida as it’s struggled on home ice all season and hope to avoid losing its eighth straight in front of the home crowd.

There was no morning skate Thursday, but Jaroslav Halak is expected to start between the pipes for the B’s, opposite of a struggling Sergei Bobrovsky.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (42-13-12)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Ondrej Kase

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Karson Kuhlman

Sean Kuraly–Par Lindholm–Joakim Nordstrom

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Jaroslav Halak

FLORIDA PANTHERS (33-26-7)

Jonathan Huberdeau-Aleksander Barkov-Evgenii Dadonov

Frank Vatrano-Erik Haula-Mike Hoffman

Dominic Toninato-Lucas Wallmark-Brett Connolly

Colton Sceviour-Noel Acciari-Mark Pysyk

Michael Matheson-Aaron Ekblad

Riley Stillman-Anton Stralman

Keith Yandle-Josh Brown

Sergi Bobrovsky

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images