Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick already has won eight Super Bowls as a coach, and he could soon add an award for his work as a TV analyst.

Belichick is nominated for the “Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst” Sports Emmy after appearing on NFL Media’s “NFL 100 All-Time Team” series.

TNT’s Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, ESPN’s Jay Bilas, MLB Network’s Al Leiter and FOX’s Michael Strahan also are nominated for the award.

Belichick broke down the top 100 players in NFL history on the show that also featured Cris Collinsworth as an analyst and Rich Eisen as the host. Belichick also unsurprisingly made the squad as a head coach.

The Sports Emmys were scheduled for April 28 but have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to #COVID19, we are postponing the 41st #SportsEmmys scheduled for 4/28 @jazzdotorg. We intend to honor the best in sports television at a rescheduled ceremony later this year. Please stay safe sports world! READ MORE: https://t.co/ZdxR0EsJYZ pic.twitter.com/BJiQO7dlHM — Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) March 13, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images