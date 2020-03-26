Bill Belichick already has won eight Super Bowls as a coach, and he could soon add an award for his work as a TV analyst.
Belichick is nominated for the “Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst” Sports Emmy after appearing on NFL Media’s “NFL 100 All-Time Team” series.
The #SportsEmmys nominees for STUDIO ANALYST are…
Charles Barkley │ @NBAonTNT
Bill Belichick │ @NFLNetwork @Patriots
Jay Bilas │ @jaybilas @collegegameday
Al Leiter │ @AlLeiter22 @MLBNetwork
Kenny Smith │ @TheJetOnTNT @NBAonTNT
Michael Strahan │ @MichaelStrahan @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/oZRanZ7daU
— Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) March 26, 2020
TNT’s Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, ESPN’s Jay Bilas, MLB Network’s Al Leiter and FOX’s Michael Strahan also are nominated for the award.
Belichick broke down the top 100 players in NFL history on the show that also featured Cris Collinsworth as an analyst and Rich Eisen as the host. Belichick also unsurprisingly made the squad as a head coach.
The Sports Emmys were scheduled for April 28 but have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In response to #COVID19, we are postponing the 41st #SportsEmmys scheduled for 4/28 @jazzdotorg. We intend to honor the best in sports television at a rescheduled ceremony later this year. Please stay safe sports world!
READ MORE: https://t.co/ZdxR0EsJYZ pic.twitter.com/BJiQO7dlHM
— Sports Emmys (@sportsemmys) March 13, 2020
More Patriots: How Offense Could Get Creative With New Quarterback
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images