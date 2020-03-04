Bill Belichick’s hometown is set to enshrine him as its favorite son.

Annapolis, Md., mayor Gavin Buckley will present the New England Patriots head coach with the “Key to the City” on March 14 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium during a ceremony, which will take place at halftime of the Navy versus John’s Hopkins men’s lacrosse game. Belichick, the Super Bowl-winningest coach in NFL history, will become the first person on whom Annapolis has bestowed the honor.

“I am humbled and honored to be recognized by mayor Buckley and the city of Annapolis,” Belichick said, per the United States Naval Academy. “I would like to thank Admiral Buck and Chet Gladchuk for allowing me to receive the key in Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I loved the years I spent growing up in Annapolis and at the Naval Academy and I always look forward to returning. I am proud to be an Annapolitan!”

Belichick grew up in Annapolis, where his father Steve was a Navy football coach and scout as well as a physical-education teacher for 30-plus years. Belichick’s mother still lives in Annapolis, and he returns frequently to visit her and to watch some lacrosse.

“I simply love the fact that the winningest coach in NFL history comes back to Annapolis to watch college lacrosse,” said Buckley said, per Navy. “There is something about this City that keeps people grounded and I’d like to think that growing up here played a role in the success he has found throughout his life. Welcome back coach!”

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images