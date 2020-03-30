Tom Brady probably would be the first to tell you a new NFL season brings a whole new challenge.

So while the 2020 campaign will be no different for Brady in that regard, one could argue the task that awaits the six-time Super Bowl champion is the tallest one he’s faced yet.

The upcoming season will mark Brady’s first with the Buccaneers, who landed the star signal-caller in free agency following his 20-year stint in New England. Boomer Esiason on Monday admitted he was selfishly hoping Brady would continue his career with the Patriots and also delivered somewhat of a warning to the 42-year-old.

“Everything that I have heard and listened to and things that have been said by all parties, it just sounded to me like he wanted to go in a different place and go somewhere and maybe not have the intense pressure of the relationship that he and Bill (Belichick) have during the season,” Esiason said on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “I would just always tell him that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere and he will find out pretty quickly how things are different from one franchise to another.

“While I do love Bruce Arians and he would be a fun guy to play for, being a fun guy to play for and winning a Super Bowl are two different things.”

Esiason isn’t the only former star quarterback with strong opinions about Brady’s free agency. Terry Bradshaw, quite frankly, was baffled by Brady’s decision to leave Foxboro, while Joe Montana believes the Patriots “made a mistake” by not retaining TB12.

