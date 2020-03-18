Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday marked the end of an era in New England.

Tom Brady kicked off Day 2 of the NFL’s legal tampering by announcing his Patriots tenure has come to a close after 20 seasons. By day’s end, multiple reports surfaced indicating Brady was planning on taking his talents to Tampa Bay to join the Buccaneers.

Brady’s monumental announcement expectedly yielded reaction from across the sports world, including from a fellow Boston icon.

“@tombrady we will miss you on that field homie 🐐,” David Ortiz wrote in the comment section of Brady’s post.

It remains to be seen who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback to start the 2020 season. While signal-caller options were aplenty to start the offseason, several QBs reportedly agreed to jobs over the past two days.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images