Brad Marchand and his friends are stepping up in a time of need.

The Boston Bruins left wing tweeted Saturday in support of a GoFundMe page his “good friends” started in support of TD Garden employees, whose economic livelihoods sports’ shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has or will compromise.

TD Garden has released the following statement regarding the evolving COVID-19 situation. More details about postponements and cancellations: https://t.co/BV4CCprxGE pic.twitter.com/29wwo9kcJU — TD Garden (@tdgarden) March 12, 2020

The NHL paused its season Thursday due to the COVID-19 outbreak. As Boston waits for further notice over when it might return to the ice, the passing of time threatens TD Garden employees with financial hardship because the Bruins’ and Boston Celtics home arena has postponed or cancelled events until further notice.

The GoFundMe efforts of Marchand and his friends are a bright start in these difficult times and they certainly are worthy of appreciation.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images