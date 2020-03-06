Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand has been crushing it lately.

The Boston Bruins left-winger entered the squad’s Thursday night contest, sporting a 10-game point streak and was able to keep it alive with an assist on Patrice Bergeron’s 30th goal of the season.

Marchand has recorded an impressive 16 points in the last 11 games, lighting the lamp five times and chipping in 11 assists.

For more on his recent hot streak, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images