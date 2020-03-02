Like others in the NBA, the Boston Celtics are making sure they’re educating players as threats of the Coronavirus continues to spread closer to home.

Coach Brad Stevens told reporters that the organization had discussions about the virus with team physician Brian McKeon on Monday.

“We just had doc in here today to give the facts about it. So, I mean it obviously, we’re treating it from our standpoint a lot like we would if a player got the flu if someone were to come down with it,” Stevens said, via WBZ Sports. “And he gave all the facts and all the data and all the stats, how we treat it, how to avoid it and all that stuff.”

“Obviously, you’re hopeful it doesn’t hit anybody, but inevitably I think all the medical facilities here will be well-prepared for that and, you know, certainly our doctors are great,” Stevens said. “We feel well-prepared for it.”

The virus has already had an impact in the NBA. In a statement released Saturday, the league said it is “coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists” about the illness. Portland Trailblazers guard CJ McCollum tweeted Saturday he will be taking a break from signing autographs after he found out the virus “officially hit Oregon.”

Celtics point guard Kemba Walker was asked about which precautions, if any, he’d take moving forward.

“I’m not sure. I think I seen CJ McCollum say he wasn’t signing no more autographs. I might be with him. I don’t know,” Walker said. “But it’s getting serious, I’ll tell you that much. Everyone just needs to be a little more cautious of that virus, of everything. I’m pretty sure I’m going to sign some more autographs, of course, but I don’t know.”

The Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images