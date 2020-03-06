Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

(UPDATE, 9:14 p.m. ET): The Bruins announced Brandon Carlo will not return to Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury.

UPDATE: Brandon Carlo (upper body) will not return to tonight's game. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 6, 2020

(ORIGINAL STORY): Brandon Carlo was on the wrong end of an elbow Thursday night.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was headed for the corner in a race for a loose puck behind Florida Panthers’ Evgenii Dadonov. Dadonov looked over his shoulder as the duo got closer and laid a nasty (and dangerous) elbow into the face of Carlo in the second period.

Carlo remained down for several minutes before being helped off the ice.

Check the play out here, courtesy of Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.

Dadonov originally was assessed a five-minute major, but a review dropped it down to just a two-minute minor for elbowing.

The Bruins got their revenge, though, as Patrice Bergeron tied the score up at 1-1 with a power-play goal off a Torey Krug point shot.

Bergeron grabs his 3rd straight and 6th career 30-goal season with this beauty. pic.twitter.com/lJEC9pZXcN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 6, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images