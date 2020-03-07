Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Brandon Carlo is feeling better, but that won’t allow him to get into the lineup Saturday night.

The Bruins’ second pairing defenseman will not play in Boston’s meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. That’s the result of Carlo taking an elbow to the head from Evgenii Dadonov, which forced the blueliner to leave the game, in the B’s overtime win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Carlo did not take part in the Bruins’ morning skate Saturday.

“Upper body (injury),” Cassidy said when asked if Carlo had a concussion. “Didn’t skate, so until he’s skating I guess (we won’t) have a better idea, but certainly feeling better.”

With Carlo out, John Moore will take over next to Torey Krug against the Bolts. The Bruins also activated Connor Clifton from IR, so the Bruins will have a few internal options in the event Carlo’s ailment lingers.

