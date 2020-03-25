Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leading into Tom Brady’s free agency this offseason, much credence was given to the quarterback’s reported residences for hints to his decision.

There was news of him and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen purchasing a home in Greenwich, Conn. for her to be closer to New York City, and the couple putting their Brookline mansion on the market caused quite a buzz at the time.

After signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appears the 42-year-old will be moving his entire family down to Florida with him as their permanent residence.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discussed the changes Brady will face switching teams, including “moving his family to a great town,” on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Wednesday.

“They’ll have plenty of options, but there’s some really good properties to settle the family in,” Arians said, after Patrick joked about Brady giving Arians a guest house on the quarterback’s next real estate purchase.

Brady signed a two-year contract with the Bucs worth $50 million in guaranteed money, plus performance-based incentives. However, certain clauses involved in the deal suggest that Brady may not be done playing after his stint in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images