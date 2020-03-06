Torey Krug’s stickhandling is usually pretty darn good, but a brief folly Thursday night actually helped set up the game-winner for the Boston Bruins defenseman.

Krug helped the Bruins complete the two-game Florida sweep when he scored the game-winning goal in overtime on a slap shot from inside the blue line, his ninth tally of the season. The blast from the point was impressive, but it was also a nice little make-up play for Krug, who cost Boston a golden chance just seconds earlier.

The entire sequence actually started when Krug and David Pastrnak entered the zone with a 2-on-1 chance to end the game. Unfortunately for the Bruins, though, Krug lost control of the puck and the chance went by the wayside. Luckily for Krug, however, he quickly regained control before Pastrnak eventually fed him as he skated back toward the blue line and then curled around before firing home the game-winning goal.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy couldn’t help but poke fun at Krug.

“Yeah, he made a real good play on the 2-on-1 to fake everybody out,” Cassidy joked with reporters after the game. “Got the puck back in a good spot, and I told him, hammerhands there, the big stay-at-home D-man with the big shot.”

All jokes aside, Krug’s unique skill set makes him a very valuable commodity for Boston in overtime, as evidenced by his second-game winner of the season.

“In open ice,” Cassidy continued, “he can make plays. Good shot on the power play, usually makes the right decision. Was kicking it out to Pasta on his one-timer, or March or Bergy in the bumper. He’s good at that, and he happened to find it right in his wheelhouse.”

