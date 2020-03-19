Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The country may be socially distancing itself, but Bruce Cassidy made sure he wasn’t distancing himself from the Boston Bruins community — remotely, of course.

The Bruins head coach took to Twitter on Thursday to convey an important message to the Boston fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Bruins fans … wanted to reach out and make sure everyone’s feeling well and coping as best as possible in these trying and uncertain times,” he said. “Please continue to take care of yourselves and your loved ones.

“Isolation can be difficult. Stay remotely connected. We can be responsible and compassionate at the same time. Reach out to your relatives, neighbors, friends, people in the community make sure they’re doing OK.”

The Bruins, like the rest of the NHL, had their season paused by the coronavirus outbreak March 12. Since then, players have been advocating for social distancing.

Zdeno Chara posted a similar video Sunday to check on fans. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has been busy with movies, painting and plenty of housework. Torey Krug on the other hand has turned himself into a meme amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the season being paused, the team hasn’t lost sight of its goal: winning the Stanley Cup.

“Listen, I can’t wait to get back in front of our passionate fans and continue our quest for the Stanley Cup,” Cassidy continued. “But in the meantime, stay disciplined, stay active and, most importantly, stay healthy.”

Coach Cassidy checks in with an important message. “Stay disciplined, stay active, and most importantly stay healthy."@TDBank_US | #StayingConnected pic.twitter.com/vjFjpK11Fx — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 19, 2020

There is some question as to how the league will proceed given the number of missed games, but the NHL reportedly is considering an altered playoff format. While we don’t know what this would entail, commissioner Gary Bettman is optimistic the 2020 Stanley Cup champion will be crowned.

The Ottawa Senators were the first team to have a player test positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday night. The player has not been identified at this time.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images