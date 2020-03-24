Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots’ current situation at quarterback is less than ideal, to say the least.

Tom Brady has left New England for the first time in his 20-season NFL career, leaving the Pats to pick up the pieces ahead of the 2020 season. New England does have two quarterbacks that know the system in Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer at its disposal, though they certainly aren’t TB12.

So naturally, some fans are a bit uneasy about the team’s future at QB. But not Boston Bruins forward Chris Wagner.

In fact, the Walpole, Mass. native seemed optimistic about the Pats’ situation Monday in a video message to B’s fans.

“Sucks about Brady leaving,” Wagner said, via the Bruins. “Gonna miss him. (I’m) thankful for the run we had with him. And hopefully, we’ve got a nice young stud in Jarrett Stidham.”

Wagggssss. "We've got to stay together. Stay inside. Do your part. Do what you can to stay healthy and keep those around you healthy."@TDBank_US | #StayingConnected pic.twitter.com/QzrBV0fSIz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 23, 2020

We certainly hope Wagner’s on to something here.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images