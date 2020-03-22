While the country is practicing social distancing and staying home, the Boston Bruins, while doing the same, are trying to stay connected to its fans.

To do so, they posted a special video Saturday with a message from defensemen Charlie McAvoy, letting all those who are missing the B’s know that they miss you too.

“I just want to wish everyone good health and safety during this time,” the third-year Bruin said. “It’s a beautiful day today in Boston, I know we’d all like to be spending it differently but for now I think it’s important that we all do our part, not only to ensure out safety but those around us, and really, our entire community.

“The sooner we do that the sooner we can get back to doing what we love to do, and for us, that’s playing in front of you guys. Miss you guys a lot, miss my teammates, I miss being able to go to work and seeing everyone everyday but for now I’ve just been trying to stay busy at home and watching a lot of movies and TV shows and playing XBOX with some of the guys.”

The National Hockey League paused its season last Thursday and advised all of its players to self-quarantine during the break.

“We’ll all get through this together,” McAvoy said. “We’ll be stronger for it but really I can’t wait to get back out there and play and hopefully get a chance to finish the season. Until then, everyone stay safe and healthy and I’m wishing you guys all the best.”

Before the pause, the B’s were in first place. Rumor has it that players are proposing a plan to return in late July/early August, but all leagues are at the hands of the outbreak.

Fingers crossed that the NHL gets to finish out the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images