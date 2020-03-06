It took everything the Boston Bruins had to pull out a win Thursday.

The Bruins traveled to Florida to take on the Panthers and came away with an exciting 2-1 overtime win at BB&T Center. The Panthers struck first in the second period, but they failed to strike again as Jaroslav Halak kept them out of the net.

Patrice Bergeron evened the score with his 30th goal of the season shortly after, and no one would score throughout the remainder of regulation. Torey Krug put the team on his back as he potted his 9th goal of the season with under a minute remaining in overtime to give the B’s the well-earned victory.

After the game Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley about the hard-fought matchup. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images