It wasn’t the best start for the Boston Bruins.
Although the B’s played a solid first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the Black and Gold actually entered the dressing room for the first intermission staring at a daunting 2-0 deficit.
The Lightning potted two shorthanded goals just over five minutes into the contest to get on the board first. While the Bruins wouldn’t light the lamp, they actually out-shot Tampa Bay in the first period, 14-5.
