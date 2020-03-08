Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It wasn’t the best start for the Boston Bruins.

Although the B’s played a solid first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, the Black and Gold actually entered the dressing room for the first intermission staring at a daunting 2-0 deficit.

The Lightning potted two shorthanded goals just over five minutes into the contest to get on the board first. While the Bruins wouldn’t light the lamp, they actually out-shot Tampa Bay in the first period, 14-5.

For more on the first period, check out the “Amica Coverage Cam,” video above, presented by Amica Mutual Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images