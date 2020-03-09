Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are going to be pretty shorthanded Tuesday evening.

Both Brandon Carlo and Torey Krug will miss the B’s meeting with the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Arena, Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy said following Monday’s practice.

It’ll be the second straight game Carlo’s missed after leaving Thursday’s win over the Florida Panthers as the result of an elbow to the head from Evgenii Dadonov. Krug is out with an upper-body injury apparently sustained in Boston’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

On the brighter side for Boston, Carlo’s target date is Friday, Cassidy said,, so it doesn’t appear his injury is long term.

With both second-pairing defensemen out though, John Moore is going to stay in the lineup, while Connor Clifton will slot in alongside Moore. It’ll be Clifton’s first game since being activated from injured reserve following an upper-body injury suffered Dec. 29.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images