Jeremy Swayman is about to find out if he really has got next.

The University of Maine goaltender signed a professional contract with the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, ending his glittering collegiate career. Maine shared a photo of Swayman putting pen to paper Tuesday, just hours after he won the Walter Brown Award as the best American-born player in any of New England’s D-1 college-hockey programs. He also is a finalist for the Hockey East Player of the Year award.

Today, @JeremySwayman inked a deal with the Boston Bruins! Jeremy's dad and our coaching staff watched as he made it official – congrats Sway!!#BlackBearNation | #HockeyEast pic.twitter.com/vpoGLa9OmH — Black Bear Hockey (@MaineIceHockey) March 17, 2020

The Bruins selected Swayman in the fourth round (No. 111 overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He has been on the Bruins’ last three developmental-camp rosters and is expected to begin his pro career with the AHL Providence Bruins, where he likely will compete with Dan Vladar, Kyle Keyser and perhaps Max Lagace.

Boston ultimately hopes Swayman, 21, will develop further and one day become Tuukka Rask’s heir as goaltender. Rask’s contract will expire after next season and his backup, Jaroslav Halak is on an expiring deal.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images