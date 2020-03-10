Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning don’t seem to like each other.

The Atlantic Division foes clashed at TD Garden on Saturday, and it got ugly. There was a total of 94 combined penalty minutes over the course of the Lightning’s 5-3 win over the B’s.

It seemed like every few minutes a fight was breaking out on the ice between the two Stanley Cup hopefuls.

For more on the wild matchup, check out the “180 Moment” video above from “Bruins Pre-Game Shootout,” presented by Awaken180 Weightloss.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images