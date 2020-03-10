The Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning don’t seem to like each other.
The Atlantic Division foes clashed at TD Garden on Saturday, and it got ugly. There was a total of 94 combined penalty minutes over the course of the Lightning’s 5-3 win over the B’s.
It seemed like every few minutes a fight was breaking out on the ice between the two Stanley Cup hopefuls.
