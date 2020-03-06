Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins hope to continue their winning streak against their division rival Thursday night.

The Florida Panthers welcome the Bruins to town suffering a tough slew of games at home over their past seven games sporting an abysmal 0-6-1 record, while allowing 4.3 goals per game and potting a mere 1.7 themselves.

One of the biggest reasons for the Panthers’ recent struggles is their poor performance on the power play. Over the last seven games, Florida has scored on just 5.9 percent of their power play opportunities, while killing just 73.3 percent.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images