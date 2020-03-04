Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins picked up a crucial two points Tuesday night.

Boston held on to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 at Amalie Arena to extend its lead to nine points in the Atlantic Division.

And if this was a preview for what’s to come in the playoffs, then it’s going to be one heck of a series.

Both teams played a physical, heavy game for the full 60 minutes. Joakim Nordstrom dropped the gloves with Yanni Gourde in the second period, Brad Marchand scored a, shall we say sick, goal while Jake DeBrusk snapped his 10-game drought without a point with Boston’s insurance goal.

BRUINS ICE BREAKER 🚨🐻#ShotoftheNight presented by @JagermeisterUSA off the leg of Brad Marchand! pic.twitter.com/gw1XKX6yHx — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 4, 2020

DROUGHT OVER 💧 Jake DeBrusk scores his first goal in 11 games to give the B's a 2️⃣-0️⃣ lead. 📺: NBCSN

💻: https://t.co/of3VbNl2b7 pic.twitter.com/wLdM5FTe8Y — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 4, 2020

For DeBrusk, he was just happy to help his team win.

“It’s always nice to contribute,” he told NBCSN’s Pierre McGuire after the game.

“Any time it goes in the net it’s a nice feeling,” DeBrusk said, per NESN. “I haven’t seen that In a while. … I was just trying to fake (Andrei Vasilevskiy) out and just raise it.”

"I tried to fake him out and just raise it." Jake DeBrusk on his impressive goal in the Bruins' big win over the Lightning. https://t.co/HHn3hZx7GO pic.twitter.com/tyYBhd7yJi — NESN (@NESN) March 4, 2020

Boston will welcome the Bolts to TD Garden on Saturday. If the Black and Gold can come away with another two points, that essentially could all but seal the Atlantic Division.

Here are some other notes from Tuesday’s Bruins-Lightning game:

— Marchand did not practice Tuesday after waking up feeling under the weather. After the game, he told reporters he had a case of food poisoning.

“I felt bad for (Patrice Bergeron) and (David Pastrnak) having to put up with me, but we got it done,” he said, per NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty. “That was a big win. That’s actually the first time when I was sick that I did anything decent in the game.”

The goal, however, moved Marchand into seventh place for all-time goals for the B’s.

With his first-period tap in, @Bmarch63 passed Ken Hodge for sole possession of seventh place on the #NHLBruins all-time goals list with 290. pic.twitter.com/LbFqGHXt90 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 4, 2020

— The Bruins now have won three straight and eight of their last 10, something DeBrusk credited to simply playing well.

And also having a pretty solid top line.

“We got the best line in hockey,” he told McGuire. “I’m a little biased there. But it’s true.”

The trio of Marchand, Bergeron and Pastrnak combined for two points and nine shots on goal.

— Tuukka Rask denied 20 of the 21 shots he faced, earning his 25th win in the process.

The goalie now is 25-7-6 on the season.

Rask has been solid for the B’s this year, especially against playoff teams.

Tuukka Rask vs. playoff teams, 2019/20:

– .937 save%

– 1.91 GAA

– 11-2-3 record

– 2 shutouts — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) March 4, 2020

— Jeremy Lauzon had another solid game for Boston, amassing two hits with as many shots on goal in 13:41 of ice time. He’s been impressive since being recalled from Providence.

Since getting recalled in late January, Jeremy Lauzon has appeared in 15 games with Boston. The Bruins have a record of 13-2-0 in those matchups. His efforts at shoring up that third D pairing has been a huge plus for Boston during this surge. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) March 4, 2020

— The Bruins moved to 42-13-12 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images