It’s official: The Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks will play in an empty SAP Center on March 21 due to growing concerns of the coronavirus.

The Santa Clara Public Health Department on Monday banned all “mass events” that would amass 1,000 or more people through March. The Sharks released their own statement later the same day noting they will review each event scheduled at SAP Center and “provide an update in the coming days.”

Well, that update came Wednesday when the Sharks released another statement saying their three home games March 19 against the Montreal Canadiens, March 21 against the Bruins and March 24 against the Arizona Coyotes, “will be played as scheduled at SAP Center but will be closed to the general public.”

“Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, approved credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff, and NHL officials,” the statement read. “The safety of our fans, guests and partners is of the utmost importance. Sharks Sports & Entertainment and SAP Center management greatly appreciate your understanding during this unprecedented time.”

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets will play in an empty Chase Center on Thursday, while NCAA’s March Madness will not allow fans into the tournament due to the coronavirus outbreak.

