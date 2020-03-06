Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite a scoreless first period for the Bruins, Boston showed some great teamwork early on.

The B’s ended the first period against the Florida Panthers tied at zero, but that did not go without some great cycling and passing in the offensive zone to open up some chances. All four lines showed great presence in the offensive zone, totaling 12 shots to the Panthers four in the first.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images