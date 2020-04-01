Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We all learned something about Tuukka Rask on Monday.

In case you missed it, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara was part of a Zoom video conference call when he was asked which teammate he wouldn’t want to be quarantined with. The 43-year-old said Rask because of “the way he farts.”

And even though David Pastrnak agreed with Chara, he thinks he could “overcome it” to be quarantined with Rask.

Well, the Bruins netminder had his chance to discuss all that was said during an appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday.

“I’m not on social media every day. So I missed it, but then somebody text(ed) me about it,” Rask said. “A week ago it was about me retiring now it’s about me farting and my farts smelling. I can’t stay away from the news, I guess.”

Of course, Rask made headlines last week when he said retirement was “always a possibility” once his contract expires after next season. He later clarified those comments.

Regardless, we’re glad Rask can handle this, shall we say situation, with a bit of humor while we’re all anxiously awaiting the return of sports.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images