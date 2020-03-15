Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The COVID-19 outbreak has brought the sports world to a halt, much to fans’ dismay.

Several professional sports leagues in the United States — including Major League Baseball, NBA, NHL, and MLS — have paused their seasons as the new coronavirus spreads throughout the country. It’s unclear when games will resume, leaving fans a bit antsy in the interim.

Boston Bruins blueliner Zdeno Chara checked in on B’s fans in a video posted to the team’s social media accounts Sunday night. And he’s got an important message for fans longing to watch the Black and Gold — or any team, for that matter.

Take a look:

Big Zee misses you all and wanted to check in with a message for #NHLBruins fans everywhere. “Hopefully everyone is safe and healthy…right now, there are more important things [than hockey]."@TDBank_US | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/AWuXL5Qvdz — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 15, 2020

We miss you too, Big Zee.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images