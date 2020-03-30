Zdeno Chara is among the most gracious and uplifting people you’ll ever encounter on social media — a trend that continued Monday morning.

The Bruins captain took to Instagram to deliver a needed message to the people of Boston. As usual, Chara was thoughtful concise with his words.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Hello Boston, this is Zdeno Chara from the Boston Bruins. I know we are going through some tough and challenging times right now. We all missing things we love to do. We don’t have sports, but we’ve always been known as a city of champions. I would like to thank many people who are keeping us safe and healthy at this time. All the medical professionals, food delivery people, first responders — many volunteers. So, big ‘thank you’ to you all. I know as a Bostonian people we are tough and resilient. So, there is no doubt we will get through this, be much stronger in the end. Can’t wait to see you guys at the TD Garden again. Until then, keep safe, healthy and disciplined. I’m with all of you guys, and stay safe.”

Good stuff, Z.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images