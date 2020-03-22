Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s Tom Brady time in Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers haven’t forgotten about the signal-caller that gave his last five seasons to the squad.

The Bucs are officially bidding Jameis Winston farewell after signing Brady to a two-year deal. Winston bid Bucs fans farewell Saturday in a heartfelt tweet, confidently noting, “I look forward to seeing ya’ll again in February.”

On Sunday, the Bucs took to Twitter with a goodbye message of their own, thanking Winston for his time in Tampa Bay.

Check it out:

From the bottom of our hearts… Thank you, 3⃣ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/irYANWpfz7 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 22, 2020

Where will Winston land next? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images