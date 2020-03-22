It’s Tom Brady time in Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers haven’t forgotten about the signal-caller that gave his last five seasons to the squad.

The Bucs are officially bidding Jameis Winston farewell after signing Brady to a two-year deal. Winston bid Bucs fans farewell Saturday in a heartfelt tweet, confidently noting, “I look forward to seeing ya’ll again in February.”

On Sunday, the Bucs took to Twitter with a goodbye message of their own, thanking Winston for his time in Tampa Bay.

Check it out:

Where will Winston land next? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images