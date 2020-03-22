It’s Tom Brady time in Tampa Bay, but the Buccaneers haven’t forgotten about the signal-caller that gave his last five seasons to the squad.
The Bucs are officially bidding Jameis Winston farewell after signing Brady to a two-year deal. Winston bid Bucs fans farewell Saturday in a heartfelt tweet, confidently noting, “I look forward to seeing ya’ll again in February.”
On Sunday, the Bucs took to Twitter with a goodbye message of their own, thanking Winston for his time in Tampa Bay.
Check it out:
From the bottom of our hearts…
Thank you, 3⃣ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/irYANWpfz7
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 22, 2020
Where will Winston land next? Only time will tell.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images