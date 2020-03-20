Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tom Brady era in Tampa Bay officially has begun.

Initially a darkhorse to land the star quarterback in free agency, the Buccaneers emerged as Brady’s expected landing spot after he announced his decision to leave the Patriots. While obstacles out of the sides’ control stalled the process a bit, Brady and the Bucs officially joined forces Friday morning.

Brady took to Instagram to announce the finalization of the reported two-year deal, and Tampa Bay quickly followed up with a minute-long hype video that contains some of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s best soundbites.

Take a look:

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

For those wondering, Tampa Bay and New England will not be squaring off in the upcoming season, but the Bucs are set to travel to Foxboro in the 2021 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images