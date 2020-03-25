Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a new souvenir leading their home page — and it certainly won’t be one New England Patriots fans want to see.

Not long after quarterback Tom Brady evaded the question about what number he will wear during his introductory conference call in Tampa Bay (among the many storylines he didn’t get into), the Buccaneers team shop is selling the 42-year-old signal-caller’s No. 12 jersey.

Take a look, per NFL.com’s Kevin Patra:

Of course, with the Bucs yet to unveil their jerseys for the 2020 season, the organization didn’t want to spill the beans on what the uniforms will look like. Instead, they’re starting by selling a very basic, white and black uniform online — much different than the red, white and navy Brady had worn for 20 years prior.

Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin had worn No. 12 prior to Brady’s arrival in free agency. Goodwin, however, said he would defer to Brady if TB12 wanted to remain TB12.

And it looks like, while so much else has changed, Brady will have at least one constant as he enters his next chapter in Tampa.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports Images