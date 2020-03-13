Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a crazy 24 hours in the world of sports, to say the very least, and Giannis Antetokounmpo just wants everyone to take care of themselves as the coronavirus spreads.

It all started Wednesday night when the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, prompting a stop to the Jazz-Oklahoma City Thunder game. Many leagues followed suit, with the NHL pausing its season until further notice, while Major League Baseball canceled the remainder of spring training.

The NCAA even canceled March Madness.

But even in the chaos, Antetokounmpo took to Twitter to remind everyone that sports aren’t as important as everyone’s health.

Check out his tweet:

Basketball becomes secondary… Take care of yourselves and your family. Wash your hands often. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 12, 2020

The NBA reportedly told all 30 teams of policies they must follow effective immediately.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images