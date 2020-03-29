Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin recently shed light on his initial conversations with newly-signed quarterback Tom Brady.

And in a recent interview with Ros Gold-Onwude on “The Boardroom,” the second-team All-Pro wideout shared what he is hoping to learn from the future Hall of Famer.

“Really it’s literally just getting to know each other,” Godwin told Gold-Onwude about his first interactions with Brady. “Just early introductory things. Just trying to get a feel for who we are as people more than anything else. Like, we didn’t talk ball or anything, really just about how excited we both are to play with each other.”

It was reported that upon signing with Bucs, Brady’s only request was to get the number of all his new teammates in a way to start building chemistry.

Godwin hopes to get a lot from this new relationship.

“For me, I’m just going to learn,” Godwin said. “You know, learn as much as I can from somebody who’s arguably the G.O.A.T. And I’m just ready to roll.”

Goodwin is ready to get started now, but after initially hearing the news that Brady was signing with Tampa Bay, the fourth-year Buccaneer allowed himself to geek out a little bit. He even gave up his No. 12 jersey after wearing it since high school.

“At first it was a little weird, cause it’s like I feel like it’s someone I’ve watched my entire life. Like you said, he’s my colleague now so past the initial interaction it’s like alright, cool. This is starting to feel a little more normal now.”

The duo seems to be getting along well off the field after two conversations via text and FaceTime. We’ll see how that translates on the field this season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images