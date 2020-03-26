Tom Brady didn’t waste any time getting the ball rolling in Tampa Bay.

It’s been reported Brady only had one request upon joining the Buccaneers in free agency: receiving the phone numbers of all of his new teammates. One has to imagine Brady was particularly eager to get in contact with Chris Godwin, who likely will be one of the star signal-caller’s favorite targets over the next few seasons.

Godwin and Brady already have spoken multiple times, as the duo is excited to start building a rapport ahead of the six-time Super Bowl champion’s first season in Central Florida.

“I’ve talked to Tom a couple times now,” Godwin said Wednesday on ESPN’s “First Take.” “Once right before it was official and when it was actually official he reached out. We just kind of chopped it up, really. We were talking about mainly introduction stuff. Just trying to get to know each other, really build a relationship because it’s going to be a long journey. We’re hoping that it ends the way we want it to end and because of that, we got to start planning the season out for a successful journey and for a successful relationship. So that was really the bulk of that conversation.”

We can’t help but wonder if Brady and Godwin also talked a little business. The young wideout currently wears No. 12 — the number Brady has worn for the entirety of his 20-year NFL career — for the Bucs, but he sounds more than willing to hand it over to the future Hall of Famer.

