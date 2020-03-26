Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is playing right into the stereotype.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meaning he and his family will be moving from Massachusetts to Florida in the coming months.

Of course, many folks from New England spend their later years in Florida, where the weather is much more palatable — so it’s kind of fitting that Brady, who will be 43 in August, plays what might be his final few seasons in the Sunshine State.

And it seems he’s aware of it.

Brady in his Instagram story on Thursday shared a meme making that comparison, and it appears he got a real kick out of it.

Good one.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images