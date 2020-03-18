Bryon Brown has got jokes during these unsettling times.

The mayor of Buffalo, N.Y., quipped about Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots on Tuesday at a coronavirus-update press conference when he urged Bills fans not to celebrate TB12’s free-agency decision in groups of nine or more people. Brady’s exit presumably weakens New England and boosts Buffalo’s chances of overtaking its rivals in the AFC East pecking order in 2020 and beyond.

“Just a reminder, bars and restaurants are open for takeout and delivery only,” Brown said, as seen in a video WIVB’s Chris Horvatits shared on Twitter. “So for those of you who want to celebrate Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots — and, hopefully, leaving the AFC East — there are no mass gatherings. Celebrate responsibly. Celebrate at home, and with less than 10 people present.”

Brady announced Tuesday he’ll leave the Patriots in free agency after 20 years with the team. He’s expected to make Buffalo’s aforementioned hopes come to pass Wednesday after by by joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a contract NFL insiders believe will be worth $30 million per season.

Buffalo’s prospects had brightened hours before Brady’s announcement when reports claiming the Bills were nearing a trade for Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Stephon Diggs emerged in the media.

If ever there’s a time for the Bills Mafia and Buffalo’s other fans to celebrate it probably is now. After all, Brady had amassed a 32-3 record against the Bills, with his However, they must do so responsibly, as the 2020 season still is months away and a lot can happen before then.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images