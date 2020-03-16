The Baltimore Ravens appear to have bolstered their defensive line with the acquisition of former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

Campbell, who the Ravens reportedly have acquired for a modest fifth-round pick, tweeted a message of thanks to the city where he spent the last three years.

“They say to always leave a place better than you found it and I hope thats what I’ve done in Duval,” the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year wrote on Twitter.

Check out the full thread:

(2/6) My family and I have fallen in love with the spirit and people of Jacksonville and we have made a lifetime of memories here in just three short years. When I first signed with the Jaguars, I made a commitment to the community here that I would do everything I could to — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) March 15, 2020

(4/6) To my teammates, coaches, the entire Jaguars organization, Mr. Khan and Tony, and every Jags fan who ever yelled DUUUVAL alongside me, thank you; thank you making me feel like family. — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) March 15, 2020

(6/6) They say to always leave a place better than you found it and I hope thats what I’ve done in Duval. Thank you for believing and allowing me to live out my dream. It was a true honor to be your Mayor of Sacksonville. — Calais Campbell (@CalaisCampbell) March 15, 2020

Campbell has been selected to the Pro Bowl five of the last six years, including a first-team All-Pro honor in 2017.

The 33-year-old Campbell has played 13-plus games in each of his 12 NFL seasons, including all 16 games nine times. Campbell recorded 6.5 sacks in 2019, his lowest output in four years, however, tallied 25 quarterback hits, which was the second-most in his career.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images