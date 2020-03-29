Cam Newton isn’t portraying his latest hurdle as the preamble to an underdog story.

The 30-year-old quarterback was released by the Panthers earlier this week after Carolina brought in Teddy Bridgewater to be its new starting signal-caller. Newton had spent the entirety of his career with the Panthers, winning MVP honors in the 2015 season.

But injuries have railroaded him the last few seasons, and limited him to just two games in 2019.

So while he is not only looking to land with a new team this offseason, he’s also trying to prove he still can hack it in the NFL. But he made clear in his latest Instagram post — which shows him throwing — that he’s not viewing himself as an underdog.

“People love a good underdog story … This ain’t that!” Newton wrote.

Newton will be 31 by the time next season rolls around. It’s unclear what kind of interest there is in him, but one has to think some team will take a flyer on him.

