Cam Newton isn’t about to start wallowing in self-pity.

The now-former Carolina Panthers quarterback is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career after the only team he ever has played for cut him Tuesday.

Shoulder and foot injuries limited the 30-year-old signal caller to just two games last season and 14 the previous season, but he’s reportedly hitting the market in good health.

Shortly after news that he was getting cut broke, Newton responded on Instagram.

“I’m free and hungry,” he wrote in his unusual font.

“No pity party, just work! #ShineThruTheShade #NotForLikesJustForLife”

At the moment, the New England Patriots reportedly don’t have any interest in bringing in Newton to address their quarterback situation. The Panthers are said to have attempted to trade him to two different teams before deciding to cut him.

