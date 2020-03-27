Weren’t expecting Tom Brady to leave the Patriots this offseason?

One of the quarterback’s new teammates is right there with you.

Brady now is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following a 20-year run in New England. Bucs tight end Cameron Brate expected the six-time Super Bowl champion to ride it out in Foxboro, or perhaps take his talents out west. But with Brady now set to head to Tampa, the 28-year-old is excited about what’s to come.

“I was honestly pretty surprised,” Brate told Sports Illustrated. “I figured he would stay up in New England or maybe go to L.A., but didn’t really think he’d end up in Tampa. Obviously, his resume speaks for itself. I’m a huge football fan, so I’ve watched him play for the past 20 years and he’s kind of been one of the guys I’ve looked up to. To hopefully be on the receiving end of some passes from him this year is going to be pretty surreal, and I’m really looking forward to that opportunity.”

We imagine Brate already has been in contact with Brady. The six-time Super Bowl champion reportedly asked for the phone numbers of all of his new teammates upon joining the Bucs, and he’s already had multiple conversations with one of his other top targets.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images