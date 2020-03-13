Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics returned home Thursday afternoon, a day after reportedly being under quarantine in Milwaukee after their game against the Bucks was postponed due to the NBA indefinitely suspending operations.

Jazz guard Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, prompting an abrupt stop to Utah’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder prior to the league’s postponement.

But Boston was cleared to fly from Milwaukee to Hanscom Field on Thursday, where the team landed safely.

Upon exiting the plane, some players were seen to be covering their faces, assuming to try to keep as safe as possible from the coronavirus.

Check out some photos here, courtesy of NBC10 Boston’s Raul Martinez.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement late Thursday night revealing the suspended season will last “at least” 30 days.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images