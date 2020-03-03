The Boston Celtics are many things, but complacent isn’t one of them.

The C’s currently are ranked No. 3 in the Eastern Conference at 41-18-10, and trail the No. 2 Toronto Raptors by just half a game. And although head coach Brad Stevens explained why he isn’t putting much stock into the current playoff seeding, he made it clear Monday that the team has one goal — to get better.

“There’s not an area where we shouldn’t strive to improve,” Stevens said, per the team. “We’ve got to get better. There are so many things that you look back on a game and say we could’ve done this a little bit better. We’ve got to improve in all of those areas.”

Jayson Tatum has been a standout so far this season, recently putting together a stat that put him on a list of his own. And with 23 games left in the regular season, the 21-year-old will play a vital role in helping his team continue to improve down the final stretch.

But he’s not the only one. It’s a team effort, which was noted by point guard Kemba Walker.

“We work hard and we want it. We want to win. We want to get better. We want to play well on a nightly basis and I think we’re going to continue to do that,” Walker said. “The main thing is just to continue to get better, continue to just play basketball to win, play together, which we’ve been doing. Just really take our team game to a new level.”

We’ve got six weeks left to sharpen our game before the NBA Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/9EpaAz4IMb — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2020

Walker officially is listed as probable as the Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

The 2020 NBA Playoffs begin Apr. 19.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images