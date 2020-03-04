Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Wanamaker’s name is fitting for his consistency at the line.

The Celtics guard’s streak of made free throws is set to lead the NBA after Friday’s games, really putting the “make” in “Wanamaker.”

Wanamaker has sunk 22-straight attempts since February 3, and has made 54 of 55 free-throw attempts taken since December 11, per Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande.

Should Wanamaker hit all of his shots at the line against the Brooklyn Nets, he’ll take the league’s longest streak from Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving, who will drop off the qualified list given his season-ending shoulder surgery.

This season, Wanamaker owns a league-high free-throw percentage of 92.6 percent, averaging 1.7 per game.

The record for consecutive free throws made is 97, accomplished by former NBA Champion and Minnesota Timberwolves representative Michael Williams in 1993.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images