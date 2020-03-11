Jaylen Brown is taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously.

The virus already has forced the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets to play in an empty Chase Center on Thursday, while NCAA’s March Madness tournament will be played without fans in attendance.

And while the Celtics’ precautions right now have the media about six feet away from players and coaches, Brown still wants everyone else to be mindful to how they can “play a role in slowing down” coronavirus.

Check out the message he sent out via Twitter.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images