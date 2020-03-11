Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaylen Brown is taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously.

The virus already has forced the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets to play in an empty Chase Center on Thursday, while NCAA’s March Madness tournament will be played without fans in attendance.

And while the Celtics’ precautions right now have the media about six feet away from players and coaches, Brown still wants everyone else to be mindful to how they can “play a role in slowing down” coronavirus.

Check out the message he sent out via Twitter.

Everyone can play a role in slowing down the spread of this Virus — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

It may not be about you but there are people who are at risk elderly and people fighting off other infections etc please stay home if you can — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

Please do not dismiss this ! — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

Our hospitals and health care can only hold so much it’s NOT ABOUT YOU please take the proper precautions — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) March 11, 2020

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images