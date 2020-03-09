Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics again will be shorthanded Tuesday night when they visit the Indiana Pacers.

Jaylen Brown will miss his fourth straight game due to a strained right hamstring, the Celtics announced Monday afternoon. Robert Williams, who suffered a back strain Sunday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, is expected to play.

Here’s the full Celtics injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Indiana: Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) – OUT

Robert Williams (back strain) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 9, 2020

While the Celtics this season have proven capable of winning regardless of who’s available, injuries might be starting to take their toll. Boston has lost four of its past five games, all of which it has played undermanned.

The Celtics and Pacers are scheduled to tip-off Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images