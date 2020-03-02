Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics just can’t seem to get a clean bill of health.

Kemba Walker, who has missed the last five games with a sore knee, practiced Monday and could play in a limited capacity Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets, according to the Celtics. Obviously, that’s very good news for a Celtics team that went 9-3 in February despite being without Walker in eight of those games.

However, the positive update came alongside news of Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum both missing practice due to undisclosed illnesses. Their respective statuses for Tuesday night are uncertain.

Here’s the full Celtics injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart both missed practice today due to illnesses. Their statuses are uncertain for tomorrow. Kemba Walker (knee) practiced today and could be available for limited minutes tomorrow night. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 2, 2020

As for Walker, the Celtics guard isn’t looking forward to being held back.

“It’s going to be tough playing limited minutes, but it’s all about the long haul and being healthy when it counts,” he said, via the Celtics.

The Celtics and Nets are scheduled to tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Kyrie Irving will not play and is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images