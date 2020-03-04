Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Celtics got pretty banged up in their overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night, and will be without some key players Wednesday.

Boston will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in its second leg of a back-to-back without Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Kemba Walker. Hayward left Tuesday’s game in the second quarter after suffering a right knee contusion.

Brown sustained a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s defeat, something that head coach Brad Stevens said the team likely will reassess in a week.

Hayward, however, is considered day-to-day.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Jayson Tatum will play tonight. Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) will likely be reassessed in a week, according to Brad Stevens. Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion) is considered day-to-day. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2020

Walker, who was on a minutes restriction against Brooklyn, is getting a day of rest with the C’s playing back-to-back games.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images