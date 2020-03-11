Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve got some good and bad news about Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics guard, who’s missed his last four games, was upgraded on Boston’s injury report a day before its game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

The bad news? Brown still is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs Milwaukee: Jaylen Brown (right hamstring strain) – DOUBTFUL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 11, 2020

The Celtics clinched a playoff berth with a 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, and look to make it two straight wins when they tip off with Milwaukee at 8 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images